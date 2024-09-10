We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Ball (BALL) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Ball (BALL - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Ball is one of 219 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ball is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BALL's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, BALL has moved about 11.8% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 3.9%. As we can see, Ball is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Brady (BRC - Free Report) . The stock is up 23.8% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Brady's current year EPS has increased 4.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Ball is a member of the Containers - Metal and Glass industry, which includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.6% this year, meaning that BALL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Brady falls under the Security and Safety Services industry. Currently, this industry has 20 stocks and is ranked #96. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +15.5%.
Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Ball and Brady. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.