Image: Bigstock

Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Dave & Buster's (PLAY - Free Report) reported $557.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. EPS of $1.12 for the same period compares to $0.94 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $562.08 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87, the EPS surprise was +28.74%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dave & Buster's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Stores Count - End of Period

    : 224 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 226.

  • Comparable Store Sales - Total

    : -6.3% compared to the -2.2% average estimate based on six analysts.

  • Entertainment revenues

    : $375.70 million compared to the $373.03 million average estimate based on six analysts.

  • Food and beverage revenues

    : $181.40 million compared to the $189.02 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year.
Shares of Dave & Buster's have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

