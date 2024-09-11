Back to top

Clear Secure (YOU) and By (BYRN) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Read MoreHide Full Article

As the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research Brian Bolan concerned about your personal safety. This time he highlights two stocks that offer security services and products.

Clear Secure (YOU - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has been highlighted in the recent past as a stock to keep your eye on. Last time Brian mentioned the stock was on his “Brian’s Big Idea On ETF’s” which was posted on July 3. At the time the stock was around $20, but after posting a big beat in August the stock has soared over $30.

In the video Brian explains why he believes the stock could continue higher to the $45 level over the next few months.

Next up is Byrna Technologies (BYRN - Free Report) Which is also a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and makes non-lethal products such as pepper sprays, armor plating and guns that shoot less than lethal munitions. I was so interested in the concept that I went over the company’s Instagram page to see a view videos of how the guns shoot.

Just as in all of his Aggressive Growth Zacks Rank Buy videos, Brian reviews the earnings history, earnings estimates, growth projections and valuation before taking a look at the chart.

There is a lot of talk about personal safety these days, so that puts these stocks in the public eye. That makes these two stocks worth of being on your aggressive growth radar screen.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) - free report >>

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU) - free report >>

Published in

stock-performance