Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider
BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Growth A(BMCAX - Free Report) . BMCAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.87%, management fee of 0.57%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 16.07%.
DFA World Core Equity Institutional(DREIX - Free Report) : 0.27% expense ratio and 0.22% management fee. DREIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. DREIX, with annual returns of 11.54% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
GMO Global Developed Equity Allocation FdIII(GWOAX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. GWOAX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. GWOAX has an expense ratio of 0.01%, management fee of 0%, and annual returns of 11.21% over the past five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.