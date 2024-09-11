Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Sep 11, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Oracle Corporation ((ORCL - Free Report) ) surged 11.4% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 per share.
  • Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s ((BOOT - Free Report) ) jumped 9.9% after the company said that its preliminary consolidated same-store sales increased 4% in its fiscal second quarter.
  • Shares of Apple Inc. ((AAPL - Free Report) ) declined 0.4% after the European Union’s top court ordered the iPhone maker to pay $13 billion in back taxes.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s ((HPE - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 8.5% after the company said it plans to sell $1.35 billion worth of Series C mandatory convertible preferred stock.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Apple Inc. (AAPL) - free report >>

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) - free report >>

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) - free report >>

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) - free report >>

Published in

cloud-computing computers retail tech-stocks