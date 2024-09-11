We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Alps Electric (APELY) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Alps Electric (APELY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Alps Electric is one of 618 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Alps Electric is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APELY's full-year earnings has moved 78.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, APELY has moved about 22.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 15.4% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Alps Electric is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Celestica (CLS - Free Report) . The stock has returned 48.5% year-to-date.
In Celestica's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Alps Electric is a member of the Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 29% so far this year, meaning that APELY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Celestica falls under the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #94. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.3%.
Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Alps Electric and Celestica as they attempt to continue their solid performance.