We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (BWIN) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is The Baldwin Insurance Group (BWIN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
The Baldwin Insurance Group is one of 859 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. The Baldwin Insurance Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWIN's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, BWIN has moved about 88.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 14.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that The Baldwin Insurance Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 18.2%.
The consensus estimate for Janus Henderson Group plc's current year EPS has increased 8.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, The Baldwin Insurance Group belongs to the Insurance - Life Insurance industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.6% so far this year, meaning that BWIN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Janus Henderson Group plc, however, belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry. Currently, this 37-stock industry is ranked #143. The industry has moved +11.8% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track The Baldwin Insurance Group and Janus Henderson Group plc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.