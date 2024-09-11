We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Adagene (ADAG) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR (ADAG - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR is one of 1019 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADAG's full-year earnings has moved 8.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, ADAG has moved about 60.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 10.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Medical sector, DaVita HealthCare (DVA - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 46.6%.
For DaVita HealthCare, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 497 individual companies and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.6% so far this year, so ADAG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
DaVita HealthCare, however, belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry. Currently, this 18-stock industry is ranked #45. The industry has moved +15.7% so far this year.
Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR and DaVita HealthCare could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.