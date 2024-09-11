We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
KBH vs. DHI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Building Products - Home Builders stocks are likely familiar with KB Home (KBH - Free Report) and D.R. Horton (DHI - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
KB Home has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while D.R. Horton has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that KBH likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than DHI has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
KBH currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.60, while DHI has a forward P/E of 13.37. We also note that KBH has a PEG ratio of 0.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DHI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.87.
Another notable valuation metric for KBH is its P/B ratio of 1.52. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, DHI has a P/B of 2.43.
These metrics, and several others, help KBH earn a Value grade of A, while DHI has been given a Value grade of C.
KBH stands above DHI thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that KBH is the superior value option right now.