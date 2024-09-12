We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) standing at $207.23, reflecting a +0.81% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.17%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.14% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.92% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 11, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.06, down 6.24% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $41.25 billion, indicating a 3.44% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
JPM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.78 per share and revenue of $172.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.39% and +8.81%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.25. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.99.
Investors should also note that JPM has a PEG ratio of 2.31 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Banks - Major Regional industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.48 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
