Company News for Sep 12, 2024

  • Shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. ((PLAY - Free Report) ) gained 4.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.12 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.87 per share.
  • GameStop Corp.’s ((GME - Free Report) ) shares plummeted after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $798.3 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $900 million.    
  • Shares of Netflix, Inc. ((NFLX - Free Report) ) rose 1.2% on the broader tech rally. 
  • Meta Platforms, Inc.’s ((META - Free Report) ) shares gained 1.4% on the broader tech rally.

