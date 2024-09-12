We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is AES (AES) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
One company value investors might notice is AES (AES - Free Report) . AES is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.10. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.62. Over the past 52 weeks, AES's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.23 and as low as 6.60, with a median of 8.80.
Investors will also notice that AES has a PEG ratio of 1.06. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. AES's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.11. Within the past year, AES's PEG has been as high as 1.39 and as low as 0.72, with a median of 0.95.
Investors should also recognize that AES has a P/B ratio of 1.66. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.48. Over the past year, AES's P/B has been as high as 2.98 and as low as 1.64, with a median of 2.15.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. AES has a P/S ratio of 1.02. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.07.
Finally, our model also underscores that AES has a P/CF ratio of 6.01. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. AES's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.46. Over the past year, AES's P/CF has been as high as 26.42 and as low as 5.91, with a median of 8.21.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that AES is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AES feels like a great value stock at the moment.