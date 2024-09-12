We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Modiv Industrial, Inc. (MDV) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?
After reaching an important support level, Modiv Industrial, Inc. (MDV - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. MDV recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average.
There's a reason traders love a golden cross -- it's a technical chart pattern that can indicate a bullish breakout is on the horizon. This kind of crossover is formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average. Typically, a golden cross involves the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.
A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.
A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.
Over the past four weeks, MDV has gained 13.6%. The company currently sits at a #1 (Strong Buy) on the Zacks Rank, also indicating that the stock could be poised for a breakout.
The bullish case solidifies once investors consider MDV's positive earnings outlook. For the current quarter, no earnings estimate has been cut compared to 2 revisions higher in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased too.
Investors should think about putting MDV on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.