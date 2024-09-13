We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Marks and Spencer Group PLC (MAKSY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Marks and Spencer Group PLC is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 211 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Marks and Spencer Group PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAKSY's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, MAKSY has gained about 34.8% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 17.2%. As we can see, Marks and Spencer Group PLC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Deckers (DECK - Free Report) . The stock has returned 37.5% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Deckers' current year EPS has increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Marks and Spencer Group PLC belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 49% this year, meaning that MAKSY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Deckers, however, belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this 40-stock industry is ranked #92. The industry has moved +6.8% so far this year.
Marks and Spencer Group PLC and Deckers could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.