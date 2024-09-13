We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 236 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDR's full-year earnings has moved 166.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, IDR has moved about 117.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of -5.2%. This means that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Perimeter Solutions, SA (PRM - Free Report) . The stock is up 154.8% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Perimeter Solutions, SA's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 48.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. belongs to the Mining - Gold industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #137 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 26.7% this year, meaning that IDR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Perimeter Solutions, SA falls under the Chemical - Specialty industry. Currently, this industry has 33 stocks and is ranked #204. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -17.9%.
Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. and Perimeter Solutions, SA. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.