Is GormanRupp (GRC) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Gorman-Rupp (GRC - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Gorman-Rupp is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 219 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Gorman-Rupp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRC's full-year earnings has moved 11.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, GRC has moved about 4.5% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 1.5%. This means that Gorman-Rupp is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Zurn Water (ZWS - Free Report) . The stock is up 10.4% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Zurn Water's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Gorman-Rupp belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #186 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.3% this year, meaning that GRC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Zurn Water falls under the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #26. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.4%.
Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Gorman-Rupp and Zurn Water. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.