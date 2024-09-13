We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) This Year?
Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 135 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. C.H. Robinson Worldwide is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHRW's full-year earnings has moved 14.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, CHRW has gained about 15.1% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 2.4%. This means that C.H. Robinson Worldwide is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Transportation sector, Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 41.1%.
The consensus estimate for Euroseas Ltd.'s current year EPS has increased 46.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, C.H. Robinson Worldwide belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 8.9% this year, meaning that CHRW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Euroseas Ltd. belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. This 43-stock industry is currently ranked #94. The industry has moved +16.4% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Euroseas Ltd. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.