VIAV's VAMOS Platform to Reduce Test Complexity: Stock to Gain?

VIAVI Solutions Inc. ( VIAV Quick Quote VIAV - Free Report) recently introduced a cutting-edge automation platform named VIAVI Automation Management and Orchestration System (VAMOS) to enable wireless and cloud service providers and network equipment manufacturers to reduce operational costs across their ecosystems. VIAV’S New Platform to Boost Test Accuracy
Built as part of Viavi’s industry-leading NITRO Wireless portfolio, VAMOS features customizable workspaces and configurations that simplify the testing process across organizations and lab locations. It supports both shared tool testbeds and individual sandboxes to address multiple test needs. The platform's robust analytics and reporting are expected to maximize test resource utilization, thereby boosting test accuracy.
VAMOS incorporates AI and ML capabilities to automate and execute test campaigns on the VIAVI Automated Lab-as-a-Service for Open RAN (VALOR) platform. The VALOR platform is designed to facilitate 5G and Open RAN deployments, offering rapid access to essential tools and expert support with minimal lead time. This incorporation is expected to optimize test procedures and deliver faster response times, enhancing overall efficiency. Additionally, VAMOS can be integrated with a third-party automation framework, which will likely enable it to interact with a wider range of products and existing test environments, with connectivity options available via both software and hardware interfaces. Will VIAV Stock Benefit From the Launch?
As network architectures become increasingly complex with the evolution of technology, cloud migration and the integration of AI and ML capabilities, continuous testing has become a crucial component in ensuring that real-world performance is adequately assessed.
The initial implementations of VAMOS in major laboratories have shown promising results, including substantial reductions in cost per test-hour and improved hardware utilization. The launch underscores Viavi’s continued dedication toward boosting its offerings, which, in turn, will likely generate incremental demands for its testing solutions, leading to higher revenues. Improving financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward. VIAV’s Stock Price Performance
Shares of Viavi have lost 14% over the past year against the
industry’s growth of 62.5%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research VIAV’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Viavi currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below. Ubiquiti Inc. ( UI Quick Quote UI - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. The company offers a comprehensive suite of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises. Its highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 4.19%. Workday Inc. ( WDAY Quick Quote WDAY - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%. WDAY is a leading provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. Airgain, Inc. ( AIRG Quick Quote AIRG - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 35%. Based in San Diego, CA, Airgain provides antenna products as integrated wireless solutions. These devices are designed to address vital connectivity requirements during product development and throughout the entire lifecycle of other industries, such as automotive and consumer, in addition to various sectors within an enterprise.
