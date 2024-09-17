Royal Gold Rises 27% in a Year: What's Aiding the Stock's Performance?

Royal Gold, Inc. ( RGLD) shares have gained 27.4% over the past year compared with the industry's growth of 41.9%. The stock also hit a fresh 52-week high of $145.59 on Friday before ending the session lower at $143.19.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research What’s Aiding Royal Gold? : Gold prices have gained 25% so far in 2024, surpassing the performances of most major asset classes. Several factors have contributed to this solid performance in 2024, including increased geopolitical tensions, the potential for monetary policy easing and continuous purchasing by central banks. The yellow metal is currently around record highs of $2,588 per ounce, supported by increasing bets on U.S interest rate cuts. Analysts expect this momentum to continue and are projecting gold prices to scale to around $3,000 an ounce by 2025, backed by solid demand amid limited supply prospects. Solid YTD Gain in Gold Prices : RGLD reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.25 in second-quarter 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17. The bottom line increased 42% year over year. Royal Gold generated revenues of $174 million, up 20.8% year over year. Increased gold and silver production at Peñasquito drove the results. Strong Q2 Results Stream revenues were $123 million and royalty revenues were $51 million in the June-end quarter. Stream revenues increased 15.9% year over year, whereas royalty revenues improved 34.5%. : Royal Gold is focused on allocating its strong cash flow to dividends, debt reduction and new businesses. Total liquidity was $1 billion as of June 30, 2024, consisting of $11 million in working capital and $950 million available under the revolving credit facility. Solid Financial Position This provides the company with the scope to further strengthen its portfolio. As of Jun 30, 2024, Royal Gold’s total debt to total capital ratio declined to 0.2 from 0.5 as of Mar 31, 2024. RGLD’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Royal Gold currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation ( CRS Quick Quote CRS - Free Report) , IAMGOLD Corporation ( IAG Quick Quote IAG - Free Report) and Eldorado Gold Corporation ( EGO Quick Quote EGO - Free Report) . CRS, IAG and EGO sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $6.06 per share. The consensus estimate for 2025 earnings has moved 17% north in the past 60 days. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.9%. CRS shares have gained 106.1% in a year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IAMGOLD’s 2024 earnings is pegged at 39 cents per share. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved 44% north in the past 60 days. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 200%. IAG shares have gained 135.7% in a year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Eldorado Gold’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.32 per share. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved 22% north in the past 60 days. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 430%. EGO shares have gained 84.7% in a year.
Image: Bigstock
Royal Gold Rises 27% in a Year: What's Aiding the Stock's Performance?
Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) shares have gained 27.4% over the past year compared with the industry's growth of 41.9%. The stock also hit a fresh 52-week high of $145.59 on Friday before ending the session lower at $143.19.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
What’s Aiding Royal Gold?
Solid YTD Gain in Gold Prices: Gold prices have gained 25% so far in 2024, surpassing the performances of most major asset classes. Several factors have contributed to this solid performance in 2024, including increased geopolitical tensions, the potential for monetary policy easing and continuous purchasing by central banks. The yellow metal is currently around record highs of $2,588 per ounce, supported by increasing bets on U.S interest rate cuts. Analysts expect this momentum to continue and are projecting gold prices to scale to around $3,000 an ounce by 2025, backed by solid demand amid limited supply prospects.
Strong Q2 Results: RGLD reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.25 in second-quarter 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17. The bottom line increased 42% year over year. Royal Gold generated revenues of $174 million, up 20.8% year over year. Increased gold and silver production at Peñasquito drove the results.
Stream revenues were $123 million and royalty revenues were $51 million in the June-end quarter. Stream revenues increased 15.9% year over year, whereas royalty revenues improved 34.5%.
Solid Financial Position: Royal Gold is focused on allocating its strong cash flow to dividends, debt reduction and new businesses. Total liquidity was $1 billion as of June 30, 2024, consisting of $11 million in working capital and $950 million available under the revolving credit facility.
This provides the company with the scope to further strengthen its portfolio. As of Jun 30, 2024, Royal Gold’s total debt to total capital ratio declined to 0.2 from 0.5 as of Mar 31, 2024.
RGLD’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Royal Gold currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) , IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG - Free Report) and Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO - Free Report) . CRS, IAG and EGO sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $6.06 per share. The consensus estimate for 2025 earnings has moved 17% north in the past 60 days. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.9%. CRS shares have gained 106.1% in a year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IAMGOLD’s 2024 earnings is pegged at 39 cents per share. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved 44% north in the past 60 days. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 200%. IAG shares have gained 135.7% in a year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Eldorado Gold’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.32 per share. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved 22% north in the past 60 days. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 430%. EGO shares have gained 84.7% in a year.