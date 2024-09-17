Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)?

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (
FSTA Quick Quote FSTA - Free Report) was launched on 10/21/2013, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Consumer Staples - Broad segment of the equity market.
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Consumer Staples - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 10, placing it in bottom 38%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Fidelity. It has amassed assets over $1.20 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Consumer Staples - Broad segment of the equity market. FSTA seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples Index before fees and expenses.
The MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples Index represents the performance of the consumer staples sector in the U.S. equity market.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.08%, making it the least expensive product in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.81%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Staples sector--about 99.80% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Procter + Gamble Co/the Common Stock (
PG Quick Quote PG - Free Report) accounts for about 11.95% of total assets, followed by Costco Wholesale Corp Common Stock Usd.005 ( COST Quick Quote COST - Free Report) and Walmart Inc Common Stock Usd.1 ( WMT Quick Quote WMT - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 62.46% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added roughly 17.15% and was up about 19.64% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 09/17/2024), respectively. FSTA has traded between $40.85 and $51.72 during this last 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 0.60 and standard deviation of 13.26% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 108 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, FSTA is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Consumer Staples ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (
VDC Quick Quote VDC - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLP Quick Quote XLP - Free Report) tracks Consumer Staples Select Sector Index. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has $7.38 billion in assets, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF has $18.53 billion. VDC has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLP charges 0.09%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
