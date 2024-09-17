Saipem's Scarabeo 8 Semi-Submersible Rig to Stay in Norway till 2026

Saipem S.p.A ( SAPMF Quick Quote SAPMF - Free Report) , an Italian oilfield services firm, has prolonged its stay with the Norwegian energy firm, Aker BP. Aker BP has extended its contract with the semi-submersible rig, Scarabeo 8, which is currently working in the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The contract extension will keep the rig in Norway till the end of 2026.
Saipem inked a contract with Aker BP for the semi-submersible rig, Scarabeo 8, in March 2022 for a duration of three years. Scarabeo 8 began its contract in early 2023. The deal was valued at $325 million. Saipem mentioned that Scarabeo 8 is a sixth-generation semi-submersible drilling rig, designed to work in harsh offshore environments.
For the contract with Aker BP, Scarabeo 8 reached the Hassel prospect (7324/8-4 exploration well) in the Barents Sea about three months ago. The drilling assignment in the region includes two other prospects, namely Viasat (well 7324/6-3) and Ferdinand Nord (well 7324/6-2). The three wells are expected to be drilled toward the east of the Wisting field in the Barents Sea.
Scarabeo 8 is a dual derrick semi-submersible rig that can operate both in deep water as well as in shallow water environments. The rig boasts a dynamic positioning system which is useful for deepwater drilling assignments. It also comes with a dedicated mooring system that enables the rig to operate in shallow waters. Saipem has highlighted that this rig adheres to the strictest regulatory standards.
The Scarabeo 8 has previously worked in harsh offshore environments and has maintained a successful track in regions like the North Sea and the Barents Sea. The rig can accommodate 140 people and has a maximum drilling depth of 35,000 feet.
