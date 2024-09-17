We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is a.k.a. Brands (AKA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
a.k.a. Brands is one of 211 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. a.k.a. Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AKA's full-year earnings has moved 29.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, AKA has gained about 237% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 17.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that a.k.a. Brands is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Tesco PLC (TSCDY - Free Report) . The stock has returned 32.9% year-to-date.
In Tesco PLC's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, a.k.a. Brands belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.7% so far this year, so AKA is performing better in this area.
Tesco PLC, however, belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #69. The industry has moved +50.8% so far this year.
a.k.a. Brands and Tesco PLC could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.