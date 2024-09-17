We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Medical Stocks Lagging BioLife Solutions (BLFS) This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
BioLife Solutions, Inc. is one of 1019 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BioLife Solutions, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLFS' full-year earnings has moved 18.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, BLFS has returned 56.7% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 12.1%. This means that BioLife Solutions, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Medical sector, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 159.3%.
For Sensus Healthcare, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 24.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, BioLife Solutions, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Products industry, which includes 88 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.9% so far this year, meaning that BLFS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. falls under the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this industry has 85 stocks and is ranked #63. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.2%.
BioLife Solutions, Inc. and Sensus Healthcare, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.