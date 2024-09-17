Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Are Investors Undervaluing Allianz (ALIZY) Right Now?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Allianz (ALIZY - Free Report) . ALIZY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is ALIZY's P/B ratio of 1.96. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. ALIZY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.58. Within the past 52 weeks, ALIZY's P/B has been as high as 1.96 and as low as 1.44, with a median of 1.61.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ALIZY has a P/S ratio of 0.69. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.98.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Allianz's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ALIZY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Allianz SE (ALIZY) - free report >>

Published in

cheap-stocks pe-ratio undervalued-stocks valuation value-stocks