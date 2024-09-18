Back to top

Company News for Sep 18, 2024

  • Ferguson Enterprises Inc.’s ((FERG - Free Report) ) shares climbed 5% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.98, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.85.
  • Shares of Microsoft Corp. ((MSFT - Free Report) ) rose 0.9% after the company increased its quarterly dividend by 10.7% to $0.83 per share and approved a new $60 billion share repurchase program.
  • Shares of Intel Corp. ((INTC - Free Report) ) surged 2.7% following the company’s decision to create a separate entity for its foundry business.
  • Accenture plc ((ACN - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 4.8% following a news that the company will move the bulk of its promotions to June from December.

