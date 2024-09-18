Back to top

Should Value Investors Buy Petco Health and Wellness Co. (WOOF) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Petco Health and Wellness Co. (WOOF - Free Report) . WOOF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. WOOF has a P/S ratio of 0.25. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.72.

Finally, we should also recognize that WOOF has a P/CF ratio of 13.42. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 19.66. Within the past 12 months, WOOF's P/CF has been as high as 13.42 and as low as 2.74, with a median of 4.63.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Petco Health and Wellness Co. Is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, WOOF sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.


