Image: Bigstock

Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Prosus (PROSY) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR (PROSY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR is one of 211 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PROSY's full-year earnings has moved 17.3% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, PROSY has moved about 22.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 17.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Travelzoo (TZOO - Free Report) . The stock has returned 52.8% year-to-date.

For Travelzoo, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 20.8% so far this year, meaning that PROSY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Travelzoo is also part of the same industry.

Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR and Travelzoo could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.


