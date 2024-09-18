We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Entera Bio (ENTX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Entera Bio Ltd. is one of 1017 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Entera Bio Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENTX's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, ENTX has returned 253.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 10.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Entera Bio Ltd. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Medical sector, argenex SE (ARGX - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 37.3%.
In argenex SE's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 86.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Entera Bio Ltd. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 496 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.3% so far this year, so ENTX is performing better in this area. argenex SE is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Entera Bio Ltd. and argenex SE as they could maintain their solid performance.