Are Investors Undervaluing Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. NOMD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.28. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.94. NOMD's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.25 and as low as 7.48, with a median of 9.05, all within the past year.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is NOMD's P/B ratio of 1.10. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.32. Within the past 52 weeks, NOMD's P/B has been as high as 1.24 and as low as 0.82, with a median of 1.04.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. NOMD has a P/S ratio of 0.96. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.97.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that NOMD has a P/CF ratio of 9.78. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 18.27. NOMD's P/CF has been as high as 10.52 and as low as 7.18, with a median of 9.25, all within the past year.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Nomad Foods Limited's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that NOMD is an impressive value stock right now.