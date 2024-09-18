We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is CuriosityStream (CURI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
CuriosityStream Inc. is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 277 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CuriosityStream Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CURI's full-year earnings has moved 21.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, CURI has moved about 248.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 0.9% on average. This means that CuriosityStream Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
H&R Block (HRB - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 31.3%.
The consensus estimate for H&R Block's current year EPS has increased 9.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, CuriosityStream Inc. is a member of the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.8% so far this year, meaning that CURI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
H&R Block, however, belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 12-stock industry is ranked #91. The industry has moved +3.3% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track CuriosityStream Inc. and H&R Block. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.