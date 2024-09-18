We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Audioeye (AEYE) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is AudioEye (AEYE - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
AudioEye is one of 616 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AudioEye is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEYE's full-year earnings has moved 45% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that AEYE has returned about 283.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 20.3%. As we can see, AudioEye is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Airgain (AIRG - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 99.7%.
Over the past three months, Airgain's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, AudioEye belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 139 individual stocks and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 16.5% so far this year, so AEYE is performing better in this area.
Airgain, however, belongs to the Communication - Components industry. Currently, this 11-stock industry is ranked #22. The industry has moved +46.1% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track AudioEye and Airgain. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.