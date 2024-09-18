We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Honeywell Partners With SAMSUNG E&A to Offer Carbon Capture Solution
Honeywell International Inc. (HON - Free Report) recently announced its partnership with SAMSUNG E&A to mutually market a solution designed for minimizing carbon emissions in the power plant sector throughout the world. The collaboration is in line with Honeywell’s commitment to expanding its portfolio to keep up with the energy transition megatrend.
HON’s share price inched down 0.2% yesterday, eventually closing the session at $204.24.
More on HON’s Partnership
The collaboration will involve SAMSUNG E&A leveraging Honeywell's advanced solvent carbon capture technology to enable power plants to meet environmental regulatory compliances. The deployment of HON’s carbon capture technologies will enable SAMSUNG E&A to offer a viable and sustainable solution for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Honeywell’s carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies help users to minimize carbon dioxide emissions during the transition from fossil fuels to lower-carbon energy sources. Between 2023 and 2030, HON expects its CCUS technologies to mitigate 320 million metric tons of carbon dioxide on a global basis.
HON’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance
Honeywell, with approximately $131.5 billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company is set to gain from strength in its commercial aviation aftermarket and original equipment. However, softness in its Industrial Automation segment remains a concern.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In the past six months, the company’s shares have gained 2.6% against the industry’s 4.5% decline.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $10.14 per share for 2024, indicating a decrease of a penny from the 30-day-ago figure.
