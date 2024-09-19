Time to Buy China ETFs Following Billionaire Investors?

Concerns over China’s economic challenges remain rife as the year 2024 reaches its final three months. In recent years, investing in Chinese stocks has proven extremely challenging for bullish investors. Government policies perceived as anti-growth, crackdown on several sectors, strict COVID-19 measures, weak GDP growth, high unemployment and a crisis in the real estate sector have contributed to a market lull.
The struggling real estate sector has posed the main challenge to China's economy. Evergrande, previously the top real estate company globally, fell apart during the crisis in the Chinese property market.
China ETFs Post Gains
Despite the prevalent downbeat sentiment, not everyone shares a gloomy outlook on China’s future. Ted Alexander, CIO of BML Funds, expressed optimism on CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia,” highlighting China’s potential for innovation,
as quoted on CNBC. He believes that further economic downturns are unlikely. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF ( PGJ Quick Quote PGJ - Free Report) , KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF ( KTEC Quick Quote KTEC - Free Report) , Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF ( CHIQ Quick Quote CHIQ - Free Report) and iShares China Large-Cap ETF ( FXI Quick Quote FXI - Free Report) have each gained more than 1% in the past month. Wall Street's Contrasting Views on China Stocks
Some high-profile investors have maintained their confidence in China. Billionaire investors David Tepper and Michael Burry continue to hold significant positions in Chinese companies, per the CNBC article. Tepper, the founder of Appaloosa Management, still has
Alibaba ( BABA Quick Quote BABA - Free Report) as his top holding, despite slightly reducing his stake. Leveraged Alibaba ETF GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF ( BABX Quick Quote ) has gained about 11% in the past month. BABX
Tepper also boosted his investments in Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)
JD.com ( JD Quick Quote JD - Free Report) , KE Holdings and Chinese exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which now form a considerable portion of his portfolio. Similarly, Michael Burry, famous for his role in “The Big Short,” has made Alibaba his largest holding, along with investments in Baidu and JD.com. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares ( YINN Quick Quote ) has added more than 1% in the past month. You can see YINN . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
On the other hand, there is also a cautious approach. Goldman Sachs has recently exited its long-term position in copper, reducing its price forecast for 2025 due to declining Chinese demand. Bank of America has also cut its 2024 growth forecast for China to 4.8%.
China: Mixed Economic Data But Signs of Rebound
China’s economic data presents a complex picture. While manufacturing and housing data have shown declines, there are signs of improvement in other areas. The Caixin Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.4 in August, indicating modest factory activity growth. Retail sales rose 2.7% in July, marking the 18th successive month of expansion. Moreover, China’s tourism sector experienced a significant surge this summer.
Strong Corporate Earnings for Chinese Firms
Despite macroeconomic concerns, some market experts see reasons for optimism. Eric Lin, head of Greater China Research at UBS, noted that Chinese companies have delivered strong earnings this year, which has supported the stock market, per CNBC. His team predicts a 10% upside for MSCI China by the end of 2024.
Cheaper Stock Valuations for China ETFs
The ETFs like FXI and
iShares MSCI China ETF ( MCHI Quick Quote MCHI - Free Report) trade at a P/E of 11.64X and 10.89X, respectively, much lower than the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s ( SPY Quick Quote SPY - Free Report) P/E of 22.53X.
Time to Buy China ETFs Following Billionaire Investors?
