Company News for Sep 19, 2024

  • General Mills Inc.’s ((GIS - Free Report) ) shares rose 0.7% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.07, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05.
  • Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. ((CWST - Free Report) ) tumbled 5.8% after the company announced plans for a $400 million equity offering of its Class A common stock.
  • Shares of United States Steel Corp. ((X - Free Report) ) surged 1.5% following news that Nippon Steel received permission from U.S. security officials to refile its plans to purchase U.S. Steel.
  • Intuitive Machines Inc.’s ((LUNR - Free Report) ) shares soared 38.3% after the company secured $4.8 billion space network contract from NASA.

