Are Transportation Stocks Lagging DSV (DSDVY) This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has DSV (DSDVY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
DSV is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 134 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DSV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DSDVY's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, DSDVY has gained about 17.6% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 0.5%. This shows that DSV is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Transportation sector, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 36.9%.
In Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, DSV belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.8% so far this year, meaning that DSDVY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #65. The industry has moved +25.6% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track DSV and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.