Is Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRK) Stock Outpacing Its Conglomerates Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Conglomerates stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Atlanta Braves Holdings (BATRK - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Conglomerates sector should help us answer this question.
Atlanta Braves Holdings is a member of the Conglomerates sector. This group includes 24 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Atlanta Braves Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BATRK's full-year earnings has moved 32.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that BATRK has returned about 3.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Conglomerates group have lost about 6.9% on average. As we can see, Atlanta Braves Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Conglomerates stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Federal Signal (FSS - Free Report) . The stock has returned 16.6% year-to-date.
In Federal Signal's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Atlanta Braves Holdings belongs to the Diversified Operations industry, which includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.9% so far this year, so BATRK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Federal Signal is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should continue to pay close attention to Atlanta Braves Holdings and Federal Signal as they could maintain their solid performance.