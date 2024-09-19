We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Atossa Genetics (ATOS) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Atossa Genetics Inc. (ATOS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Atossa Genetics Inc. is one of 1016 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Atossa Genetics Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATOS' full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, ATOS has moved about 61.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 10.8%. This shows that Atossa Genetics Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is CorMedix (CRMD - Free Report) . The stock is up 92.7% year-to-date.
In CorMedix's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 31.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Atossa Genetics Inc. belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 84 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.7% so far this year, meaning that ATOS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
CorMedix, however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 495-stock industry is ranked #84. The industry has moved +2.1% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Atossa Genetics Inc. and CorMedix as they could maintain their solid performance.