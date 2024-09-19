We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY - Free Report) . NSANY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 4.24, while its industry has an average P/E of 7.51. Over the past 52 weeks, NSANY's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.96 and as low as 4.24, with a median of 5.35.
Investors should also note that NSANY holds a PEG ratio of 0.18. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. NSANY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.42. NSANY's PEG has been as high as 0.26 and as low as 0.15, with a median of 0.20, all within the past year.
Finally, our model also underscores that NSANY has a P/CF ratio of 1.43. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. NSANY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 4.46. Over the past 52 weeks, NSANY's P/CF has been as high as 2.68 and as low as 1.43, with a median of 1.83.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Nissan Motor Co.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that NSANY is an impressive value stock right now.