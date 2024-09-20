We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cava Group (CAVA) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cava Group (CAVA - Free Report) closed at $125.22, marking a +0.74% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.26%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.51%.
Shares of the Mediterranean restaurant chain witnessed a gain of 20.83% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 4.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Cava Group in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.11, marking an 83.33% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $233.7 million, indicating a 33.12% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
CAVA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $938.54 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +104.76% and +28.8%, respectively.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Cava Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.63% higher. Cava Group is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Cava Group is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 291.98. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.58.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.