Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $36.83, indicating a +1.24% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.51%.
The the stock of company has risen by 11.8% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's gain of 6.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Palantir Technologies Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.09, indicating a 28.57% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $705.1 million, showing a 26.33% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.36 per share and a revenue of $2.76 billion, signifying shifts of +44% and +24.15%, respectively, from the last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Palantir Technologies Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
With respect to valuation, Palantir Technologies Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 101.76. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.79.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.