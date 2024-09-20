We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Sunoco LP (SUN) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
The latest trading session saw Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) ending at $53.51, denoting a -0.83% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.7% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.51%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the master limited partnership had gained 1.35% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sunoco LP in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.56, down 47.12% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.97 billion, down 5.58% from the year-ago period.
SUN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.29 per share and revenue of $23.72 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +154.52% and +2.82%, respectively.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Sunoco LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 15.49% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Sunoco LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In the context of valuation, Sunoco LP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 5.81. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.66 of its industry.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, placing it within the bottom 18% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.