Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
The latest trading session saw Cardinal Health (CAH - Free Report) ending at $110.76, denoting a -0.58% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.51%.
Shares of the prescription drug distributor have appreciated by 1.61% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 1.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Cardinal Health in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.64, indicating a 5.2% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $51.26 billion, down 6.4% from the prior-year quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.61 per share and a revenue of $215.84 billion, signifying shifts of +1.06% and -4.91%, respectively, from the last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cardinal Health should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% lower. Currently, Cardinal Health is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Cardinal Health is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.64. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.37 of its industry.
We can also see that CAH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CAH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.89 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.