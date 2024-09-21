Should SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG) Be on Your Investing Radar?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market, look no further than the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (
MDYG), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/08/2005.
The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $2.76 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Growth
Mid cap companies have market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. They usually have higher growth prospects than large cap companies and are less volatile than small cap companies. Thus, companies that fall under this category provide a stable and growth-heavy investment.
While growth stocks do boast higher than average sales and earnings growth rates, and they are expected to grow faster than the wider market, investors should note these kinds of stocks have higher valuations. Also, growth stocks are a type of equity that carries more risk compared to others. They are likely to outperform value stocks in strong bull markets but over the longer-term, value stocks have delivered better returns than growth stocks in almost all markets.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.15%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.72%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 29% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Information Technology round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Carlisle Cos Inc (
CSL) accounts for about 1.35% of total assets, followed by Lennox International Inc (LII) and Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM).
The top 10 holdings account for about 11.42% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
MDYG seeks to match the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index before fees and expenses. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the U.S. equity market.
The ETF has gained about 16.77% so far this year and was up about 25.45% in the last one year (as of 09/20/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $64.85 and $89.18.
The ETF has a beta of 1.08 and standard deviation of 21.15% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 254 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, MDYG is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Growth area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (
VOT) and the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) track a similar index. While Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has $13.99 billion in assets, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has $14.84 billion. VOT has an expense ratio of 0.07% and IWP charges 0.23%. Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
