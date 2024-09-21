Should Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, the Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (
GUSA Quick Quote GUSA - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/05/2022.
The fund is sponsored by Goldman Sachs Funds. It has amassed assets over $1.77 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Blend
Companies that find themselves in the large cap category typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
Typically holding a combination of both growth and value stocks, blend ETFs also demonstrate qualities seen in value and growth investments.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.11%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.17%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 29.70% of the portfolio. Financials and Healthcare round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc (
AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) accounts for about 6.34% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) and Nvidia Corp ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 30.4% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
GUSA seeks to match the performance of the SOLACTIVE GBS US 1000 INDEX before fees and expenses. The Solactive GBS United States 1000 Index measures the performance of equity securities of large and mid-capitalization equity issuers covering approximately the largest 1,000 of the free-float market capitalization in the United States.
The ETF has added roughly 19.97% so far this year and is up about 29.21% in the last one year (as of 09/20/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $35.52 and $49.30.
The ETF has a beta of 1.01 and standard deviation of 17.83% for the trailing three-year period. With about 1014 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, GUSA is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (
IVV Quick Quote IVV - Free Report) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF ( SPY Quick Quote SPY - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $528.11 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $563.68 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%. Bottom-Line
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
