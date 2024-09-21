We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Curious about Micron (MU) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Micron (MU - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 202.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $7.65 billion, increasing 90.9% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 4.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Micron metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue by Technology- DRAM' to reach $5.26 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +90.9% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Technology- Other (primarily NOR)' should arrive at $78.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +56% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenue by Technology- NAND' to come in at $2.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of +91.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past month, Micron shares have recorded returns of -14.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MU will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>