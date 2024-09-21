Back to top

Are Investors Undervaluing Ageas (AGESY) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Ageas (AGESY - Free Report) . AGESY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.19. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.11. Over the past year, AGESY's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.56 and as low as 4.85, with a median of 5.71.

Investors will also notice that AGESY has a PEG ratio of 0.35. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. AGESY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.61. AGESY's PEG has been as high as 0.43 and as low as 0.31, with a median of 0.36, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that AGESY has a P/B ratio of 1.11. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.62. Over the past 12 months, AGESY's P/B has been as high as 1.11 and as low as 0.80, with a median of 0.93.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Ageas's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AGESY is an impressive value stock right now.


