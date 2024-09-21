We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is one of 277 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LINC's full-year earnings has moved 6.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that LINC has returned about 25.3% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 1.9%. This shows that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Steven Madden (SHOO - Free Report) . The stock is up 14% year-to-date.
In Steven Madden's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a member of the Schools industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank.
In contrast, Steven Madden falls under the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #145. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -21.7%.
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and Steven Madden could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.