Is Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Aveanna Healthcare is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1016 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Aveanna Healthcare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVAH's full-year earnings has moved 30.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, AVAH has returned 105.2% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 11.6%. This means that Aveanna Healthcare is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is AxoGen (AXGN - Free Report) . The stock has returned 114.8% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, AxoGen's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 31.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Aveanna Healthcare belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, a group that includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 20% this year, meaning that AVAH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, AxoGen falls under the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this industry has 84 stocks and is ranked #72. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +11.3%.
Aveanna Healthcare and AxoGen could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.