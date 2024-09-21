We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Is AutoZone (AZO) a 'Buy' Ahead of Fiscal Q4 Earnings Announcement?
Automotive parts retailer AutoZone (AZO - Free Report) is set to report fiscal fourth-quarter earnings results next Tuesday before the opening bell. Reduced delivery times and an enhanced sales force has the stock trading near all-time highs. But a stretched balance sheet and high interest expenses raise concerns.
AutoZone, currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), has a long history of exceeding earnings estimates. The company is expected to deliver Q4 earnings of $53.61 per share, reflecting a 15.4% improvement relative to the same quarter last year. AutoZone has posted a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.75%.
Revenues are anticipated to have risen 9% to $6.2 billion during the fourth quarter. AutoZone has generated record sales for 34 consecutive years.
Earnings estimates have slightly declined over the past 60 days. As stocks can be volatile surrounding earnings announcements, investors should proceed with caution heading into the results.