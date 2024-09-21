Back to top

Willdan (WLDN) Soars 6.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Willdan Group (WLDN - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 6.7% higher at $41.12. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.5% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock is gaining from the company's geographic expansion into high-growth states and its continuous efforts to diversify and grow in commercial sectors, especially data centers. Additionally, the company has plans to drive further growth through acquisitions.

This energy efficiency and sustainability consultant is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +48.7%. Revenues are expected to be $141.7 million, up 6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Willdan, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on WLDN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Willdan is a member of the Zacks Business - Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Healthcare Services (HCSG - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 1.3% higher at $11.81. HCSG has returned 9.1% over the past month.

Healthcare Services' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.16. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -5.9%. Healthcare Services currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).


